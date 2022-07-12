The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking businesses and residences along Highway 99 near Winston to check their surveillance cameras in the hopes of locating Kendra Marie Hanks, and 18-year-old Winston woman who reportedly was last seen Thursday, July 7.
Hanks was reportedly last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, walking along Old Highway 99 South from her job at Ingram Book Company to her home in Winston.
A public tip indicated that Hanks had been seen walking past B&D Meats near Grange Road at approximately 4 p.m. on July 7. Investigators have asked that businesses and property owners search their surveillance videos and still cameras in the areas of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, Southeast Main Street, Northwest Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard, with a timeframe of interest being between 3:45-7 p.m. on July 7.
"Any footage is helpful, even if you don't believe your system captured anything of significance," Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brad O'Dell said in a press release Tuesday. "We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it."
If anyone in the described areas has photo or video, which may include even a passing image of Hanks, they are being asked to upload it to www.dcso.com/publichelp. Anyone who has footage that they may suspect includes Hanks but has difficulty uploading it can call 541-440-4458 for assistance.
Hanks is described as a 5-foot-2-inch white woman, weighing around 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and was carrying a black backpack purse.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-2871.
