If you rip through a crosswalk in mid-September, you’ll likely get a talking-to from a city cop — or something a bit more expensive — thanks to a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact that prioritizes pedestrian safety.
On Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, the Roseburg Police Department will be out in force at several crosswalks in town holding pedestrian safety events. The goal of the events is to reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities by reminding drivers to be cautious when approaching crosswalks and to yield to pedestrians, said Daniel Allen, a spokesperson for the police department.
Pedestrians accounted for an average of 14% of traffic fatalities from 2008 to 2010, according to state data. During that same time period, an average of 660 pedestrians were injured.
“Oregon’s streets and highways are busy — roadways must be shared by drivers and pedestrians alike,” Allen said in a press release. “The majority of driver errors in motor vehicle/pedestrian crashes are a failure of drivers to yield to the pedestrian.”
Half of the pedestrians who are hit by vehicles are struck in a crosswalk, he added.
In Oregon, there is a crosswalk at every intersection — whether it’s marked or unmarked.
Allen said drivers must stop and remained stopped for pedestrians until the walker has cleared the lane the driver is in — or intending to turn into — plus one additional lane.
When stopping, drivers shouldn’t block the crosswalk, which forces pedestrians to go around and put themselves in a potentially dangerous situation.
Most importantly, drivers should be alert at all times. Animals and children can unexpectedly run into the road, bicyclists can appear seemingly out of nowhere, while others move a bit slower.
So put down the phone, turn the radio down a bit, look both ways, and save yourself a few hundred bucks and the embarrassment of seeing flashing lights in your rearview mirror.
