People throughout Douglas County woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday, which meant joy for some and danger for others.
Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday an semi-truck overturned on Interstate 5 northbound near Exit 124, the southernmost Roseburg exit near the high school.
A detour was put in place with flaggers and emergency vehicles in place. Just after 2 p.m. all lanes of traffic were reopened.
The Oregon Department of Transportation issued a warning earlier in the morning to warn drivers of winter driving conditions.
AAA for Oregon and Idaho gave the following advise for people driving in inclement weather:
- Check road conditions before you go. Travel on well-maintained roads whenever possible and consider the skill level of drivers around you who may not be as well prepared.
- Actively scan the road. Watch for the unexpected, even in familiar places – potholes, downed tree limbs, other vehicles that are sliding, etc. Give yourself plenty of time to react.
- Never blindly follow your GPS. If a road doesn’t look maintained, turn around.
- Ditch the distractions. Calls and texts can wait until you’re parked in a safe location.
- Show your car some love. Replace windshield wipers as needed, and top off engine fluids. Select a washer fluid with de-icing properties. Check hoses for cracks and leaks. If your battery is three years old or older, ask a local repair shop or auto parts store to test it.
- Clear away snow from the hood, windows, lights and roof before you hit the road.
- Replace tires with less than 3/32-inches of tread. Try the “quarter test” – turn a quarter upside down in the tread of your tire. If you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it’s time to think about replacing the tire.
- If you start to slide, keeping steering in the direction you want to go.
- Stay calm. If you’re involved in a crash, stay with your vehicle if it’s safe to do so. Keep your distance from other motorists and use your cell phone to photograph damage and exchange insurance information. Flash your emergency lights. If you need to occasionally run the engine to keep warm while you wait for help, make sure the tailpipe is clear.
- When the weather turns nasty, drivers should reduce speed and increase their following distance to 8 to 10 seconds and avoid sudden stops and starts on hills whenever possible.
Severe weather is a factor in nearly half a million crashes and 2,000 deaths nationwide each year, according to AAA.
“If you’re a little rusty driving on winter roads, you’re not alone,” said AAA Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde in 2021. “Just like when you first learned to drive, find a big empty parking lot to brush up on your skills.”
The Umpqua Valley switches to a pattern of dry air for the rest of the week with cooler overnight temperatures and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
