The unprecedented rise in gun sales in the last month has caused delays in the current background check system and may require some people who are waiting for a response to get a permit-to-purchase.
Oregon State Police released a statement Friday that the agency is working to resolve as many pending and delayed transactions with the Firearm Instant Check System as possible.
The rise in sales is attributed to the passing of ballot measure 114 in the November election. The ballot measure will become law Thursday, unless a federal judge in Portland says otherwise.
The measure includes a ban on magazines over 10 rounds, unless owned by law enforcement, military or prior to the measure’s passage. It also requires gun buyers to get a five-year permit, which requires a state-approved, hands-on gun safety training course, fingerprinting and criminal background check for $65.
Measure 114 passed by a slim margin and a lawsuit was filed eight days after the election questioning the legality of such a strict gun law. A federal judge said Friday that a decision will be announced by Tuesday at the latest.
“FICS transactions that are not completed with an approval number by midnight on Dec. 7, 2022, will require the purchaser to initiate their permit application to obtain a Permit-to-Purchase before their FICS transaction can resume,” Oregon State Police said. “This means your FICS transaction will not be canceled on Dec. 8. Once the purchaser has an approved permit, the FICS transaction will resume.”
The law enforcement agency notes that most of the pending and delayed checks are due to missing, incomplete or incorrect information. When this is the case, OSP must contact the agency that owns the information to obtain official records, to determine whether the person is approved.
The permit-to-purchase will be available on the Oregon State Police website Thursday. It is currently in the final review phase with permitting agencies.
Because of the short time frame, the permit-to-purchase program will be a manual paper process until a new system can be designed and implemented.
