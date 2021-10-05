Update: Marco Currin was found safe in the Roseburg area Tuesday afternoon.
The Oregon State Police is asking for help locating a Washington man who went missing near Myrtle Creek.
On Sept. 28, troopers responded to a report of an abandoned green 2006 Nissan Altima which was deemed a hazard on the Interstate 5 northbound onramp of exit 108 in Myrtle Creek. Two days later, state police learned the owner of the Nissan, Marco Currin, 51, of Olympia, Washington, had been reported missing by his family from Newport Beach, California.
Currin is described as 5-foot-7 and weighing between 135-140 pounds. He has reddish-gray hair and wears round eyeglasses.
Anyone with information of Currin's whereabouts is asked to call the Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068 and reference case number SP21-278115.
