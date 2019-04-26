Search and Rescue K-9 teams from all around Oregon will converge on Mildred Kanipe Memorial Park this weekend to participate in a training event that runs from Friday to Sunday.
The training is sponsored by the Douglas County Search and Rescue K-9 program and is supported by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The intention of the training, according to Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, is to provide interaction between teams in a training and exercise environment. Teams will learn new skills, share best practices, network, and conduct certification testing.
Training will begin on Friday, with a night training session also occurring that day.
On Saturday, the primary training day, will provide training sessions in air scent, trailing and cadaver searching.
O'Dell said 40-50 K-9 teams will be participating in the event.
