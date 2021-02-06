A suspect wanted in connection with earlier reports of multiple gun shots on Northwest Troost Street and Harlan Street is in custody after a brief standoff with police on Saturday night.
The standoff ended peacefully after the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody about 10:45 p.m. Saturday after numerous law enforcement responded to the scene of an incident that began around 9:30 p.m.
Neighbors were evacuated for a time during the standoff.
Responding agencies included the Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies.
