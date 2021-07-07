When she first heard what sounded like doors slamming in the back of her house Wednesday morning, Sandra Jepsen at first thought it was a deer.
Then she saw two police vehicles speed past in front of her house, then even more Douglas County sheriff's deputies searching in the yard behind her.
And she got scared.
"I was scared," Jepsen said Wednesday. "I didn't know who it was."
What she and her boyfriend, Aaron Mann, didn't know was that a man and woman suspected in an armed robbery in Bakersfield, California, were hiding from a police manhunt under her house.
"I think somebody's in my hot water heater room," Jepsen told police.
They watched from their bedroom above as police swarmed the back of her house and ordered the two suspects out at gunpoint — ending a search that involved at least four police agencies and covered much of downtown Roseburg on Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 9 a.m., residents in the area received a reverse 911 call from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office warning residents in the area to lock their doors and windows and report anything suspicious to 911.
This story will be updated.
