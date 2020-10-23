A Sutherlin man was arrested Thursday on two counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash that left two men dead in September.
Dustin Robinson, 36, was taken into custody Thursday one a month after a crash that killed William McCullough IV and Mark Ritter, both 20 years of age. He was also charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
According to the initial incident report, Robinson's Dodge Ram pickup was traveling west on Highway 42 when his vehicle drifted off the roadway and collided with a silver Pontiac Grand Am that was waiting to enter the highway from Jackie Avenue, roughly three-quarters of a mile west of Kelly's Corner.
McCullough IV, the driver, and Ritter, the passenger, both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Second-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months if convicted.
An arrest warrant was issued for Robinson Thursday, and he is being held on $200,000 bail.
