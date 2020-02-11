A 17-year-old boy from Redmond was rescued Sunday afternoon after falling near Toketee Falls.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the area around 2:30 p.m. and were able to get the boy back to the trail, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
It was determined that he crossed over a safety railing and fell about 10 feet, then slid another 20 feet before stopping about 100 feet from the waterfall.
"The Sheriff's Office urges individuals to stay within the safety railings when hiking into the falls," the release read. "Crossing the railings has previously resulted in serious injuries and deaths."
The teenager suffered minor injuries and was able to walk to the parking lot on his own. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Douglas County Search and Rescue, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, REACH Air Ambulance, Bay Cities Ambulance and Oregon State Police in the rescue efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.