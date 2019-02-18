Drink a beer, support a police dog.
That’s the idea behind the annual Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 organization’s Hops for K9 Cops event, in its fourth year this year.
The event will offer participants a chance to meet the newest local police dog, K9 Buster from the Winston Police Department, as well as other K9 teams from the Winston and Roseburg Police Departments and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Backside Brewing, 1640 NE Odell St., Roseburg.
For $25 per person, it includes a pizza buffet, salad, dessert, drink and a keepsake event glass.
Tickets can be purchased at any Roseburg Umpqua Bank location through Friday.
The Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs is a nonprofit group that raises money to help city police, county sheriff and search and rescue teams.
The funds raised help pay for the dogs, police handlers’ equipment, retrofitting police cars, training for dogs and handlers, and dog housing, food bowls, leashes uniforms and more.
Resources are shared between county law enforcement and all city law enforcement agencies via a mutual aid agreement. Even the most rural communities benefit.
Additional donations can be sent to Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs at PO Box 213, Roseburg, OR 97470.
For more information, see the Friends of Umpqua Valley Police K9 Programs Facebook page or visit the website at www.uvk9.org.
