Power outage

A screenshot from a power outage map shows that nearly 11,000 customers are without power in southern Douglas County.

 Pacific Power

Nearly 11,000 customers are without power in Douglas County, according to numbers provided by Pacific Power Wednesday morning.

The outage is affecting homes from Canyonville to Green, according to the power company.

There are also about 300 customers without power near Clearwater, about 60 miles east of Roseburg.

For more information about the county's outages, visit Pacific Power's outage map at https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html.

Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17.

