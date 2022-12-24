People who are traveling for the holiday are encouraged to visit tripcheck.com before hitting the road.
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm.
In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
Hundreds of automobile accidents were reported around the Willamette Valley between Thursday night and midday Friday. Hilly roads were closed in many areas. Some motorists whose vehicles became stuck opted to spend the night inside their automobiles.
Sleet and freezing rain continued in Portland as of midday Friday. The high temperature was only expected to reach the upper 20s. As the weather pattern changed to rain Saturday, with expected temperatures in the mid 40’s, forecasters expected conditions to gradually improve.
On what is normally one of the busiest days for air travel, most flights at the Portland International Airport were canceled Friday. Interstate 84 was closed between Troutdale and Hood River. In Portland, Tri-Met suspended light rail service.
Numerous weather alerts are still in place around Oregon.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
