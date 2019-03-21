A driver and passenger were treated for injuries after a pickup crashed into the Berkshire Hathaway offices on Northwest Mulholland Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Police officer Joshua Chavez said both the driver and passenger were transported for medical services but was not sure where.
"The driver sustained a medical issue and drove off the road," Chavez said.
Managing Principal Broker for the real estate offices David Stribling said they will secure the hole in the building for the night and figure out how to fix it in the morning, but the work day will continue otherwise. No employees were harmed.
This story will be updated.
