A pickup truck and a logging truck were involved in a traffic collision Tuesday morning on the corner of Southeast Pine and Sykes Streets in south Roseburg.
Roseburg Police said Wednesday morning that the pickup truck failed to stop at the stop sign on Sykes street, based on eyewitness reports and statements from the drivers.
The collision left a streetlight destroyed, a lawn torn up and a logger’s truck laying on the sidewalk as tow trucks and Roseburg Police Department attempted to clean up the scene.
Troy Hill, who lives on the corner of Pine and Sykes, saw the aftermath of the crash from his balcony, where he spends most of his time in the mornings.
“I had just took my dog out, and I heard a screech, saw the truck go up on the sidewalk,” Hill said. “When it hit the curb it went flying in the air. At first I thought it hit the house, my wife came out thinking the same thing.”
Hill’s lawn was covered in shattered glass and metal from the street light, the pickup truck lay totaled on the curb on the street corner, and the truck, with its rear wheels now upright in the air, lay a few doors down, partially on the sidewalk.
“I’ve lived here six years, crashes happened about half a dozen times, so at least once a year,” Hill said. “Nothing like this though. First time I seen a log truck laying in our yard.”
Residents in the area gathered to survey the damage and watch the cleanup process. Many said that minor crashes in this area are frequent due to the speeds people travel as they approach Highway 99.
“This is the third time I’ve seen an accident happen around here,” said Bryan Chipman, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than a decade. “They need to set up some lights.”
Other residents mentioned that cars frequently travel upwards of 80 miles an hour down the road, causing frequent fender benders. Tuesday’s crash, however, was more severe than anything they had seen. Many were thankful that damage to the neighborhood was minimal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.