SUTHERLIN —When Amber and Randy Brandies noticed the two cars engulfed in flames while driving by a residence on South Calapooya Street early Saturday morning, they didn’t hesitate.
They turned around on nearby Southwest Valentine Avenue in Sutherlin and immediately called 911, they said.
After the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., flames from the cars had spread to the nearby single family structure, Amber Brandies said. Both could see frantic owners rushing numerous pets out of the home, including dogs, birds and sugar gliders.
“I was like, put them in my car (to keep them warm),” she said.
"It's all I could do," Amber Brandies said. "I wish I could do more.
The blaze at the home near Driftwood Market in Sutherlin was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire, drawing firefighters from Sutherlin, Fair Oaks, Kellogg, Oakland, Douglas Fire District No. 2 and others to the scene.
A family was displaced as a result of the fire, but there were no reports of serious injuries to humans.
Sadly, that did not appear to be the case for some pets inside the home.
As Amber Brandies talked about the pets that did not make it from inside the house, a cry of anguish could be heard up the street.
"I'm guessing that's what they just told them," Amber said, her voice breaking.
She paused for a moment.
"It's heart-breaking," Brandies said. "Because I know how they feel. They're like children."
Firefighters were still on scene as of 5 a.m. Saturday. The fire is under investigation.
More to come
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.