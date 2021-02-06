Update
UPDATED, Monday, noon: Two men were taken into custody after a report of gunshots in a northwest Roseburg neighborhood late Saturday night.
Bobby Umbarger, 41, of Roseburg, and Tyler Cole Cox, 32, whose last listed address was in Glide, were both taken into custody after a fight resulted in gunshots in the 3000 block of Northwest Tillicum Lane.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that multiple law enforcement officials from the sheriff's office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police responded to the disturbance, which apparently involved Cox and Umbarger's nephew.
Though there were differing reports of what transpired, the sheriff's office report stated that after an altercation, Cox allegedly fired a single gunshot round into the ground. Cox further alleged to investigators that Umbarger fired a gunshot at him. Cox suffered a chipped tooth and mouth lacerations as a result of an altercation.
The court document filed Monday stated that after Cox's altercation with the nephew, Umbarger pursued Cox, first on foot and then by vehicle to ensure Cox left the area.
Law enforcement established a perimeter around the scene in the area of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Harlan Street, and both men were ultimately taken into custody.
Cox was lodged in the Douglas County Jail due an outstanding felony assault arrest warrant which was issued in January.
Umbarger, who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2017, was charged with felony assault in the fourth degree and second-degree disorderly conduct.
No firearm was recovered at the scene.
