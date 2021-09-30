Wednesday wasn't a good day to be a UPS driver in Roseburg.
Just before 11 a.m., Brian Dan Adair, 38, was driving his delivery truck westbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and was preparing to turn into Floor by Designs. He hugged the outside of the right lane before making a wide turn to make it into the lot when a 1995 Mitsubishi Mighty Max crashed into him.
The driver, David Allen Cronquist, 34, of Camas Valley, told police that he was driving behind the truck in an area where the street widens to allow vehicles to turn onto Northeast Winchester Avenue from Diamond Lake. At the last second, Cronquist said, the UPS truck turned its signal on and swerved in front of him.
The incident was referred to the city attorney for consideration of any traffic violations.
About an hour later, another UPS truck was hit.
Just after 12 p.m., Joshua Paul Gilbert, 23, of Winston, was driving his delivery truck northbound on Southeast Kane Street through the intersection of Southeast Cass Avenue when Bentley Brinkerhoff Gilbert, 74, of Roseburg, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.
Bentley Gilbert's 2010 Ford Fusion crashed into the driver's side of the delivery truck and caused enough damage to the truck that it had to be towed from the scene.
Bentley Gilbert was issued a traffic citation.
(1) comment
Regardless of those 2 accidents the UPS trucks that come speeding down my block need to SLOW DOWN.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.