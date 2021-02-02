A 14-year-old missing Roseburg girl was found safe late Tuesday night and her biological non-custodial mother was arrested, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
Shena Horton was reported missing Sunday from her home in the 600 block of Newton Creek Road. She was found unharmed at a residence in the Green District at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Her biological non-custodial mother, Gloria Shannon Kicinski, 38, of Roseburg, was arrested and charged with second-degree custodial interference.
The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division announced Horton's safe return home Wednesday morning.
"The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is thankful for the community support to find Shena Horton," according to the release.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office had been actively looking for Shena. Deputies said the girl left her residence in the 600 block of Newton Creek Road around 4 a.m. Sunday.
