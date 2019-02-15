Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 after heavy snowfall shut down I-5 in both directions for several hours Friday night.
Northbound lanes opened with a chain requirement for all trucks around 10:40 p.m. Friday. ODOT reopened southbound lanes about 45 minutes later.
ODOT crews continue to move an estimated 100 trucks — some chained up, some not — from the Smith Hill area and its 6 percent grade.
The treacherous weather stranded the Roseburg High School girls basketball team in Medford on Friday night following a 103-33 loss at South Medford High School.
Roseburg girls basketball coach Dane Tornell said several parents of junior varsity players asked to take their daughters home following the game and were stuck on I-5 for several hours.
The rest of the team, and several supporters, found a place to stay in Medford. Tornell plans to check the weather early in the morning so the girls can make it back in time for work.
"We have several girls who have to referee games in the morning," Tornell said. High school basketball players referee at elementary and middle school basketball games, which take place Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
The Panthers' boys basketball team was forced to remain in Roseburg after its 65-53 loss to the Tribe.
The closure was extended to include as far north as Canyonville shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Drivers should be prepared for severe winter driving conditions.
More to come
