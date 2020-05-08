Vehicle fire shuts down Interstate 5

Interstate 5 is closed in both directions just south of exit 103 due to a vehicle fire that has spread to surrounding brush.

 Google Maps

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions for about 30 minutes near Riddle and Tri City due to a vehicle fire that spread to surrounding brush earlier today, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Traffic near exit 103 was blocked until about 3:15 p.m., when southbound traffic and one northbound lane were opened.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Ian Campbell can be reached at ian@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Or follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17.

