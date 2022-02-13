A Washington man has been sentenced to five and a half years in the Oregon Department of Corrections after a July incident resulted in injury to two Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Eliott Gregory Dussault, 30, of Kent, Washington, received his sentence from Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge Tuesday. Dussault was sentenced to 66 months in prison on a charge of first-degree escape, 12 months each for assaulting a public safety officer and second-degree attempted assault, and 30 days in the Douglas County Jail.
The prison sentences are to be served concurrently, and Dussault received credit for time served on the jail sentence.
On July 15, deputies responded to a report of a black Nissan parked on the shoulder lane near the 1600 block of John Long Road in Oakland around 10:30 a.m.
After contacting the vehicle, one deputy found an adult male later identified as Dussault slumped over the steering wheel and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Dussault reportedly had slurred speech, lacked any form of identification and hesitated in providing any personal information.
Deputies learned that Dussault had an active arrest warrant for a robbery in Washington.
The deputies ordered Dussault to leave his vehicle, which he refused. Once deputies forced the door open, Dussault resisted arrest and attempted to put the vehicle into gear, court records said.
While the deputies were still caught inside the open driver’s side door of Dussault’s vehicle, he reportedly accelerated the car in reverse and depressed the accelerator completely to the floor. In the process of attempting to remove themselves from the moving vehicle, one deputy fell to the ground and Dussault ran over the deputy’s left leg before crashing into the second deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing significant damage, according to court records.
After both deputies challenged Dussault at gunpoint, he complied and was taken into custody.
While searching Dussault, deputies reportedly found him wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet on his right ankle and fentanyl pills. A search of Dussault’s vehicle revealed various weapons, including knives, an ax and pepper spray.
Neither deputy sustained life-threatening injuries, but one was treated and released from CHI Mercy Medical Center for his injuries.
