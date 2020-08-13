When Brittyne Elston turned on the hose behind the Saving Grace Pet Adoption center on Wednesday, Zena was ready. The 10-month-old black lab mix bounced around, wagged her tail and chomped the spray of water. Elston filled up a purple kiddie pool for the dog to lay in.
Zena’s affinity for water will serve her well this weekend when the temperature outside is predicted to reach 104 degrees Saturday and 100 on Sunday in Roseburg. The National Weather Service has put out an excessive heat watch in the area Saturday morning through Sunday evening.
For the dogs at Saving Grace, like Zena, that means less outside time and more water.
Elston said pet owners at home should take care too, given the heat.
“Keep the dogs inside in air conditioning, and if they plan on going out, go somewhere with water and let them swim,” Elston said.
The heat watch covers much of Central Douglas County, including Roseburg, Drain, Sutherlin, Green, Canyonville and Glendale.
Several valleys further south are expected to reach 105 degrees, including the Rogue, Applegate and Illinois valleys in Oregon and Klamath River Valley in northern California.
Jay Stockton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford, said the heat will be especially intense at lower elevations.
“You’re going to want to stay out of the sun as much as you can and protect yourself,” Stockton said.
He also recommended drinking lots of fluids, checking on relatives and neighbors, and making sure to never leave children or pets in a parked car. The heat is especially dangerous for people working outside.
Jeremy Gargurevich, who works at Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning LLC in Roseburg, said he personally favors staying cool inside and hopes others can do the same.
“Just keep the thermostat set at one temperature, and make sure your filters are clean,” Gargurevich said.
Overnight temperatures will remain high at 70 degrees, which will provide little relief in homes without air conditioning, according to the National Weather Service.
Though not officially suggested by experts, some people may want to cool off with ice cream, too. Cody Dolan works at Umpqua Sweets & Treats, and said there is usually higher demand when it gets hot outside.
“Within our store, it’s cool, so people find it refreshing to come in,” Dolan said by telephone. As if on cue, the front door jingled and he had to go help new customers.
