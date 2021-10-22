Heavy rains and high winds led to nearly a dozen vehicle crashes in central Douglas County Thursday afternoon and evening.
The Oregon State Police responded to six separate crashes throughout the county Thursday, including two on Highway 42 and four on Interstate 5 between mileposts 119 and 129.
Roseburg police also reported a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stephens Street, which resulted in citations for driving under the influence, misdemeanor driving while suspended and reckless endangerment, though the damage to each vehicle involved was minimal.
The storm system pushing through the region is expected to last into next week, although the National Weather Service in Medford is forecasting more mild wind conditions throughout the weekend.
