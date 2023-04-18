Winston Police Department Senior Officer Patrick Wright, left, was presented by Chief Brandon Sarti with an American Police Hall of Fame Life Saving Award for his quick actions in helping save the life of 13-year-old Chris Musquiz, whose leg was amputated after his bicycle collided with a car on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022.
WINSTON — Patrick Wright was just looking to pick up a little overtime.
Less than 30 minutes into his four-hour shift Sept. 14, 2022, he found himself in a life-saving situation.
Shortly after starting his 7 a.m. patrol shift, Wright responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian at the intersection of Grape Avenue and Park Street in Winston.
It was later learned that 13-year-old Chris Musquiz, a student at Winston Middle School, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle, causing serious injuries including the amputation of his left leg. Police said after being transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, he was flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland for surgery and recovery after the accident.
When Wright arrived on scene, he applied a tourniquet to Musquiz's left leg.
"Later that day, I got a call from OHSU," Winston Police Chief Brandon Sarti told the Winston City Council Monday night. "They said, 'That officer saved his life.'"
At the conclusion of Monday's city council meeting, Sarti presented Wright with a Life Saving Award.
"In recognition of your actions in a life-saving situation," Sarti said to open the honor ceremony. "Your proper application of training, experience and equipment exemplifies your dedication to duty and preservation of life and service to your community."
Wright, 33, is a senior officer who has been with the Winston Police Department for more than eight years. He has preteens of his own. His voice cracked mildly as he recounts that Wednesday morning in September.
"I struggled with it for a bit but I'm so happy he's still alive," Wright said.
"I don't need any of this," Wright said while looking at the plaque and medallions associated with the honor he received Monday, "but it feels good to be recognized."
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
