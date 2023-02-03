WINSTON — Move over, ink pad, there’s a new sheriff in town.
Well not exactly a “sheriff,” per se, but the Winston Police Department recently completed the transition into the 21st century.
The department received a brand-new automated fingerprinting system in November and, for the most part, gone are the days of ink-based fingerprints.
“We used to do all of our fingerprinting and have to send the prints by ‘snail mail’ to the (Oregon State Police) headquarters,” Sgt. Mike Miller said while demonstrating the new system Wednesday. “Now, everything uploads to OSP automatically.”
Sgt. Ralph Stiffler wrote a grant request to OSP explaining the need for the new system, which every other law enforcement agency in the county already had. The grant was awarded and the department acquired the four-part system at an estimated cost of $25,000.
The system, which is set up in the Winston PD lobby, is run entirely by computer and included a new printer, a camera and, obviously, the fingerprint scanner. The system officially went online Nov. 2.
The multipurpose unit is used both for criminal bookings as well as general use.
“Some people need fingerprints for background checks, for instance,” Miller said. “They can come in, we can take their picture, print out as many copies of the prints as they need, and we can hold them.”
The prints are kept on a state police database which is easily accessible through the system online.
“If they need more copies, we can just print off some more,” Miller said.
As a back-up plan, the department can still use the older ink-print method if, for instance, someone in the office is unable to log into the computer system.
“As far as getting modernized, this was one of the last steps, but things are always evolving,” Miller said. “There are always new bells and whistles.”
