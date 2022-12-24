The American Red Cross is offering tips to stay safe during winter storms — from your home to travel on the roads.
It’s the time of year when many people resort to space heaters and other sources to keep their homes warm. Home heating is the second leading cause of fires in the country. To reduce the risk of heating-related fires:
Keep children, pets and things that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment
Those who must use a space heater should place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, not on rugs or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets — never use an extension cord.
Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace
Never use a cooking range or oven to heat the home
Turn off all portable space heaters whenever there is no one in the room, or the occupants are asleep
For winter travel safety, stay off the road, if possible, during severe winter weather. Those who must drive, should:
Make sure everyone is using a seatbelt
Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy/icy roadways
Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather
Don’t pass snow plows
Keep in mind that ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways
For instant access to local weather alerts for the local area and for where loved ones live, download the Red Cross emergency app.
