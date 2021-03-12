A woman hiked more than four miles barefoot and soaking wet after her boyfriend, a Sutherlin man, fell into a creek and died, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.
Hailey Huckabee, 23, of Roseburg, and Daniel Dyer, 33, of Sutherlin, were hiking along the Doerner Fir Trail on March 7 when Dyer allegedly slipped on some rocks and fell into the creek near a waterfall at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Huckabee tried to help Dyer out of the water and fell in herself, according to police. Dyer was able to push Huckabee back to shore, but wasn't able to get out of the water.
Huckabee was soaked, lost her shoes in the water, and didn't have enough cell service to call for help.
After hiking 4 1/2 miles miles barefoot, Huckabee called emergency responders at approximately 8:15 p.m. Deputies responded to the area and found Huckabee, who was suffering from hypothermia and had several injuries on her feet, and sent her to the hospital.
Law enforcement and members of the Dora-Sitkum Fire and Myrtle Point Fire departments responded and looked for Dyer for about three hours until it was too dark.
Searchers rappelled down steep terrain the next day and continued their search for Dyer or any evidence of his location. On March 9, searchers from the Bandon Fire Dive Rescue Team found Dyer's body in a deep pool near the top of the falls.
