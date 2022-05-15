The Oregon Public Utilities Commission has approved permanent rules for public safety power shutoffs during extreme wildfire threats. The move comes nearly two years after lawsuits were filed against PacifiCorp, the parent company of Pacific Power, in relation to two of five wildfires that torched western Oregon in Sept. 2020.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
The permanent rules come less than two years after more than a million acres of timberland were burned during the so-called “Labor Day Fires,” which included the Archie Creek Fire which was reported in the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 2020.
At least two lawsuits have been filed against PacifiCorp, the parent company of Pacific Power, in relation to two of the five wildfires which torched western Oregon that September. One of those suits, filed in Douglas County, alleges that PacifiCorp attempted to repower damaged lines during an extreme wind event, which led to the 131,000-acre-plus Archie Creek Fire.
The PUC implemented temporary power shutoff rules for the 2021 wildfire season, and made those rules permanent earlier this month.
“Extreme fire weather can clearly happen in Oregon,” said Letha Tawney, commissioner of the PUC. “Implementing a (public safety power shutoff) is a complex decision that impacts communities including the use of home medical devices, access to 911 services and the ability to pump water. However, it’s a tool in the utility’s tool kit to help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.”
The new permanent rules impact investor-owned power utilities such as PacifiCorp/Pacific Power, Portland General Electric and Idaho Power, and were placed into effect as part of the kickoff to National Wildfire Awareness Month.
The lawsuit between plaintiffs from the Archie Creek Fire against PacifiCorp is presently scheduled to go to trial in Douglas County Circuit Court June 7. The trial is expected to last one month.
