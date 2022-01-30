WINSTON — A small cowbell mounted to the front door clangs and Luna sprints to the window.
The small terrier mix, with half a haircut and a purple leopard-spot dye job, props herself at the window to see which of her friends is coming over to play.
Meanwhile, ropes are tugged, bellies are rubbed and tails are sniffed during the most recent “Saturday Social” at Schreiber Tails indoor dog park.
The indoor park, which opened in September, is located between the Antique Mall and True Value in the Winston Shopping Center.
Owners Aris and Lauren Schreiber opened the commercial location after years of running a similar operation out of their former Logan, Utah, home.
“Our entire basement was a doggy play zone, and we had 3.5 acres of land,” Lauren Schreiber said Saturday while waiting for her canine guests to arrive. “We could have up to 30 dogs at our house at one time.”
The couple had been intrigued by the idea of relocating to Oregon. Aris, 29, and Lauren, 27, had no particular ties to the state: no family nor familiarity. But one thing about western Oregon held a particular appeal for the Utah couple.
“We loved the idea of rain as opposed to snow,” Lauren Schreiber laughed.
Moments later, the bell on the door handle jingled and in walked Benna and Ron Young, being pulled along by a very excited Chihuahua named Gemma.
Gemma’s excited barks as the group entered the play area got the attention of more than a half dozen other dogs in the boarding area, which is fenced off and blanketed for privacy between the two groups. While Gemma and Ron played tug-of-war with a rope, Benna Young said they decided the indoor setting was much preferable to many outdoor dog parks in the area.
“We tried out some of the other parks, and it was disappointing,” said Benna Young, who with Ron and Gemma recently relocated to Roseburg from Fairfield, California. “We saw the (social media) post about this place and joined up.”
Realizing Gemma was playing solo, a few other similarly sized dogs were added to the fray. There was Luna, who served as the unofficial scout of the front door when not fully engaged in play. Bailey, a pug who was all about the rubs. Soon after, an 8-month-old French bulldog named Piper arrived with her parents and sought every bit of hip scratching she could collect.
Later, a 1-year-old terrier mix named Bentley arrived. Although much larger than the other dogs in the room, he quickly went into full-on play mode, using the centrally located ramp and table like it was a skateboarding course at the X Games.
The “Saturday Socials” events at the park are held every Saturday from 2-4 p.m. While an appointment is not yet necessary, Schreiber Tails is trying to keep the number of dogs in the play area to 10 or fewer.
For answers to questions about the playdates, dog training or boarding, contact Schreiber Tails at 541-936-5250.
