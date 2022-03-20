Six years ago, Ben and Alicia Christiansen made Douglas County their home. She was just a few months shy of finishing her master’s degree when Alicia received a rare opportunity: she was offered a position at the Oregon State University Extension Service here in Douglas County.
“I heard about all these open forestry positions in Oregon from a friend ... So I applied and they ended up offering me the job in April,” Alicia said. “I started in July, like two weeks after I defended my thesis. It was a pretty big whirlwind getting up here.”
Opportunities like this don’t come up very often, Alicia said. She didn’t think she’d get a position in extension for years; they are hard to come by because people tend to stay in those jobs. Neither had ever really visited Oregon before, but they weren’t exactly strangers to leaving home to pursue their forestry dreams either.
Ben grew up in Joplin, Missouri. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 and was discharged five years later. He enrolled in a community college for wildland firefighting in Oklahoma and was nearing graduation when his professors suggested he change course and attend forestry school instead.
He worked in Arkansas for a few years before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, but he eventually ended up in northern California. It was while working as a timber cruiser — the job of measuring and classifying trees to figure out the volume and value — in Humboldt County, California that Ben met Alicia.
Alicia’s family was her first real forestry influence. She had the unique opportunity of the whole timber cycle at home. Competing in the forestry division of her local FFA chapter cemented her career decision.
After receiving her bachelors, she spent a few seasons working for the U.S. Forest Service in Alaska. Wanting a job that was more than just seasonal, she found a job for a private forest products company, where she met Ben.
She’d heard about extension services before, but she knew she needed a master’s degree. Thankfully, Humboldt State University had an excellent forestry school and was located in the same county she was living in.
Now, Alicia works as one of 12 full-time forestry and natural resources agents spread throughout 36 extension service offices — one for every county in Oregon. Her job includes consulting with the public, providing educational workshops to the community and contributing to scholarly publications in her field.
Ben is a consulting forester for Barnes & Associates, Inc.
“It’s a lot of administrative work,” Ben said. “First, I go cruise the land. I gotta go find the money and figure out how to get it out and then budget it. Then I get quotes from people, like the loggers and the mills. I find the planters when it’s time to plant ... I know and find the guys to do the jobs.”
Both tend to work with small woodland property owners the most. Four years ago, the Christiansens got married and purchased property in Glide, adding their 12 acres to the 469,000 acres in Douglas County owned by small private landowners.
Two years after purchasing their property, their home was threatened by the Archie Creek Fire. They were some of the lucky ones, but the experience — Ben putting his previous training to work helping while Alicia packed and cared for their newborn — and their background made both determined to help make a difference in their community.
“A big part of my job over the last two years has been helping land owners with reforestation and recover after the Archie Creek Fire,” she said. “I was pretty key in forming the Archie Creek Fire Reforestation and Recovery Partnership, which is between OSU Extension, Glide Revitalization, Douglas Timber Operators, Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers and many others, where we are assisting landowners find financial and technical support to get their properties replanted.”
Throughout their years in the woods, both Alicia and Ben have been lucky enough to escape with beestings as the worst injuries. Both have seen numerous animals, including snakes, skunks, wild hogs and bears. Ben said he has also seen some amazing views.
Their favorite view, though, is of their 2-year-old son Quincy as he begins his journey into the woods.
“We are super invested in our community and the timber and forestry communities in all angles. We love it here. We didn’t know how much we would love it,” Alicia said. “I think what I’m most excited about is seeing it all from our little guy’s point-of-view and share this with him. Having the chance to raise him here and being able to carry it forward with him. We joke all the time that he is going to hate the woods, because we love it so much. So far, he likes it.”
