Quilts of Valor began literally as a dream Catherine Roberts had in 2003. Nearly 20 years later, a milestone was celebrated in April 2022 when the 300,000th quilt was presented to Craig McKee, a staff sergeant for the United States Air Force.
On Thursday, 13 more quilts were presented to local veterans of the Vietnam War during a ceremony held at Garden Valley Church.
Those honored were Edward Goodman, U.S. Navy; Howard McLane, U.S. Marine Corps; Larry Kirkes, U.S. Marine Corps; Michael Kresky, U.S. Army; Richard Baird, U.S. Army; Walter Lindner, U.S. Navy; Lawrence Mixon, U.S. Army; Richard Otto, U.S. Navy; Jo Ann Taplin, U.S. Army; Virtis Savage, U.S. Army; Ronald Dukes, U.S. Air Force; Lonnie Good, U.S. Army; and Douglas Page; U.S. Marine Corps.
“Well, I think this is a really great deal,” said Good, a retired infantryman. “We didn’t get treated too well when we got home and this is a really great thing they are doing.”
Quilts of Valor is a movement of over 10,000 volunteers who are spread among 600 groups of quilters in all 50 states. Their objective is to bring healing to service members and veterans across the county, according to the Quilts of Valor website.
“I’ve seen men wrapped in our quilts coming in from the hospital in Germany on the big C-130 transport planes,” said Bobbie Sanford, Oregon district coordinator and group leader for the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Umpqua Valley Chapter #805 escorted this most recent group of recipients to receive their quilt and certificate.
“This is what gets me up and keeps me motivated,” said Sanford. “We bleed sometimes when making these quilts and there is no way to count the hours as we come up with a design, shop for material, cut shapes and stitch blocks. It’s a labor of love and respect.”
Each quilt is designed to be unique and individual, like the veterans they honor. Sometimes, the quilts seem to choose their person instead of being chosen for an individual.
“We had this quilt that looked like stamps and just kept looking for the right person, the quilt we originally made for Ronald Dukes was presented to a young man that was packing his trailer to leave the area,” said Sanford. “This quilt literally fell off the shelf into my arms. It was for you.”
As applause rang through the church for each of the 13 individuals receiving these honors, the camera phones snapped picture after picture as loved ones captured a moment of compassion and consideration presented by the people of Quilts for Valor.
“These quilts are made to be used,” said Sanford with passion and fire. “They are not to be hung up, not to be put on a wall. They are to be wrapped around you in times when you feel a little down. We want you to know that people out there care about you and are thankful for your service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.