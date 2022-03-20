When Bob Ragon saw forestry students at Oregon State University in the early 1960s head out on field trips in their boots, jeans and flannel shirts, he was quick to make a change.
He was just two terms into being an engineering major when he traded in a future at a desk for a future in forestry in the outdoors. Ragon graduated in 1965 from OSU with a degree in forest management.
He has no regrets about making that change. Through the years, Ragon has had numerous and varied experiences in the timber industry and now at age 78, he continues to be a consulting forester.
“Being out in the woods, watching trees grow, the harvest, the milling process to turn logs into lumber for houses, it’s a neat industry,” Ragon said.
He is proud the profession has extended into the younger generations of his family. Ragon’s son, Jerry Ragon, and his grandson, Brett Ragon, are also foresters. Another grandson, Trevor Ragon, is a forestry major at Oregon State University.
“I’ve very proud of them,” Bob Ragon said of the younger Ragons. “I think forestry is a great occupation for all of them. I’ve coached them some along the way.
“They enjoy growing trees, harvesting trees,” he added. “It’s a nice profession to be in, in Western Oregon.”
After earning his degree, Bob Ragon worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Washington for five years and then moved to Oakridge, Oregon, where he managed the Rigdon District of the Willamette National Forest for the forest service. Two years later, he took a timber manager position with the Edward Hines Lumber Co., working for that company in Burns, Oregon, and then back in Oakridge.
In 1976, Ragon accepted a timber manager position with Sun Studs in Roseburg. His responsibility was to buy logs for two saw mills. He spent 25 years with Sun Studs before making another career move.
He accepted the executive director position with the Douglas Timber Operators office in Roseburg in 2000 and split his time evenly between that job and being a forestry consultant for his own newly established company, Ragon and Sons. He retired from DTO in 2019 and is now semi-retired, working part-time as a forestry consultant, primarily advising the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians on timber acquisitions.
In looking back at his career, Ragon said one highlight was helping to turn unproductive land that Sun Studs purchased in Douglas and Coos counties into Douglas fir forests that are now ready for harvest.
“I helped with acquiring thousands of acres,” he said, noting Sun Studs timberlands increased from 40,000 acres in 1976 to 120,000 in 2000. “Those lands were covered with alder and brush, they were cleared and planted with Douglas fir.”
When working for DTO, Ragon was active in timber industry issues. He was chair of the Northwest Forest Resource Council that has since evolved into the American Forest Resource Council. He’s still a board member of that organization.
“I have no regrets, but I wish I could have done more to impact the fact that our public lands are so poorly managed,” he said of his DTO position. “Trying to turn that around is a difficult process.”
The Ragon family bought timberland of its own in 1990 and the following generations got experience working on it.
Jerry Ragon, 53, graduated from Roseburg High School in 1986 and earned a degree in forest management from Oregon State University in 1991. Initially he wasn’t sure if forestry was right for him because he had seen the turmoil his father had dealt with regarding spotted owl and environmental issues and that aspect of the industry wasn’t appealing to him. But he was the outdoorsy type and no other profession attracted him so he majored in forestry.
After graduating from OSU, Jerry Ragon worked in Alaska for a couple years for a fish cannery business and then in house construction in Roseburg for a year.
When Lone Rock Timber called him, he accepted a job on its surveying crew. The three-month seasonal job turned into 11 years as a surveyor and timber cruiser for that company. He then worked as a log buyer for Glide Lumber for a year before it closed. He spent the next four years as a timber manager for Georgia Pacific and then three years with Herbert Lumber.
Since 2013, Jerry Ragon has been the operations and lands manager for the Cow Creek tribe.
“The neat thing about all these job opportunities is that I learned a little bit from each one, the different aspects of forestry from tree planting to logging,” he said. “They’ve given me a really well-rounded background.”
Brett Ragon, 29, earned his Oregon State University degree in forest operations management in 2018 and has worked for Lone Rock Timber since his graduation. He is a surveyor and spends the majority of his time walking Lone Rock timber ground in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Lane, Jackson and Josephine counties, determining property lines and marking timber areas for harvest.
Brett Ragon was inspired to go into the forestry profession after making numerous trips into the woods as a teen with his uncle Jerry.
“All foresters enjoy the woods, working in them and then spending our off time in them,” Brett Ragon said. “We want to see a healthy, managed forest, not one that is left for dead or to rot away or stocked with so many trees its impenetrable.”
The three Ragon generations of foresters agree the definition of a healthy forest is a large area of multi-aged trees, typically 300 trees to an acre, with wildlife such as deer, elk and bears throughout the area and limited fire fuels on the ground so in case of a wildfire, it would be less severe.
“The forest is a great place to work,” said Jerry Ragon. “I’m happiest when I’m in the forest. It brings me peace of mind.”
His father and nephew have similar feelings regarding their work and the forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.