Flood fears dwindled like the water levels of local rivers and waterways on Wednesday thanks to a dry spell that brought sunshine to the Umpqua Valley on Tuesday.
River levels, which Monday night were on the verge of reaching flood stage in some areas, reduced to non-threatening levels when rainfall dissipated. Only .11 inches of rain fell in the area Tuesday as compared to around 3 inches of rainfall from Saturday through Monday.
The U.S. Geological Survey said river flows from the Umpqua River near Elkton were at 69,200 cubic feet per second as of 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, down from 118,000 at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The North Umpqua River near Winchester Dam had dropped to 25,100 cps at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after flowing at 43,200 by midmorning on Tuesday, according to the USGS.
Forecasts call for more rain in Douglas County on Wednesday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Medford.
