With the recent rainfall and more expected this week, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has announced that it has dropped its fire danger to low effective Monday.
Along with the lowering of the fire danger, the DFPA also said that the Industrial Fire Precaution Level on all of the 1.6 million acres of association-protected land has been lowered to IFPL I.
The announcement came before the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded 0.54 inches of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Additionally, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning that all existing evacuation orders related to the Devil's Knob Complex, Rough Patch Complex and Jack fires have been lifted.
Despite the fire danger dropping to low, backyard debris burning is still prohibited without a permit. The association is providing free burn permits, only after an inspection from a DFPA forest officer. Burn permits will only be issued for small debris piles consisting of yard debris, and not for burn barrels or large piles constructed by machinery.
Before approval for a burn permit, a fire trail must be constructed around the burn site down to mineral soil. At the bare minimum, there must be at least a shovel and a charged garden hose at the site of the burn and an adult must be present throughout the entire burn.
Burn permits can be requested by calling 541-672-6507 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Residents living within city limits of any incorporated city in Douglas County are advised to contact their local fire departments to inquire about burning requirements.
