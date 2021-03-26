Ralph Huffman, a stalwart in the Douglas County timber community who went on to become one of the region’s most renowned motocross promoters, died Monday at age 83.
Huffman co-founded Huffman and Wright Logging in southern Douglas County in 1956 with long-time business partner Roger Wright. Later, Huffman took over management of the famed Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington, one of the most famous tracks on the professional motocross circuit.
“He was a great guy, just a guy that enjoyed life and enjoyed other people,” said Austin Weber, owner of Weber Logging and Construction in Glide. “It’s definitely a great loss to the community.”
When Huffman and Wright Logging launched 65 years ago, Huffman was a sawyer. But one fateful day when he was in his early 20s, his left leg was crushed when a log rolled off a log truck load. The lower half of his left leg had to be amputated, effectively ending his days sawing logs.
Instead, Huffman jumped behind the controls of a bulldozer and grew to become an expert with the blade.
“That was one of the things I admired most about him,” said his son Tim Huffman. “He was never handicapped, just inconvenienced.”
Tim Huffman is one of 10 children raised by Ralph and Carolyn Huffman when their families were combined in 1970. The siblings also consisted of Ruth Bilder, Suzanne Lytle, Kim Pingleton, Gina Gray, Hope Graham, Mike Huffman, Rod Huffman and Ryan Huffman. Son Rick Huffman died in 2016 at age 55.
Tim Huffman has continued to work for Huffman and Wright as an on-site foreman in the field, while Mike Huffman is a superintendent with the company, splitting his time between the Canyonville shop and various logging operations through the county.
Ryan Huffman, meanwhile, took over management of the Washougal MX Park when it became too much for Ralph Huffman to handle on his own.
Ralph Huffman began helping out at the Washougal track in 1980, usually behind the controls of a bulldozer working to create a new and unique feature to the facility.
“He made it the most beautiful track ever, and he worked his butt off to keep it open for the people,” Ryan Huffman told ClarkCountyToday.com earlier this week. “
Ryan said that his dad could have sold off the land when the economy hit hard times, but that wasn’t his style. The land belonged to the motocross community, and he meant to keep it that way.
“He means about as much to Northwest motocross as anyone,” Ryan said.
Ralph Huffman’s personality was to stay in and fight, just as he did as times were growing lean in the timber industry, according to those who knew him.
Tim Huffman told of a period of time during the Great Recession of 2008 when Ralph kept roughly 60 of his employees on the Huffman and Wright payroll when times were incredibly tight.
“He was barely breaking even, but he wanted to make sure that his people were able to put food in their tables,” Tim Huffman said.
Ralph Huffman’s tenacity wasn’t purely limited to business: he also was apparently quite the practical joker. Tim Huffman told of a story when Ralph had taken his truck into the Huffman and Whitaker shop for some work, and the mechanics used a crane to lift Ralph’s truck into the loft of the shop. Legend has it that later, Ralph brought doughnuts to the mechanics, not telling them the pastries had been injected with Tobasco sauce.
Wyatt Plikat, who started Plikat Logging in 1979, shared stories of Ralph traveling around to the area logging and trucking companies dropping off pumpkins, just because he loved Halloween.
But Plikat laughed nearly to tears about the day Ralph Huffman showed up at his office unexpectedly. Plikat was away from the office and received a call that there was a man there to see him. Plikat arrived at his office to find Ralph Huffman seated in Plikat’s chair, behind the desk.
Said Huffman to Plikat: “We’re not hiring today.”
“That was just the guy he was,” Plikat said.
The family is planning a private service to remember Ralph Huffman Saturday before sending him off to his next venture.
Tim Huffman said, “A friend sent me a text that said, ‘God can move mountains, and now he has a dozer operator to help him.’”
