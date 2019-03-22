Randy Houser, Bret Michaels, Collective Soul and Thrice are headed to this summer's Douglas County Fair.
The lineup was announced Friday morning on the fair's Facebook page.
County music artist Randy Houser will play Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. American rock band Collective Soul will play on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Bret Michaels will play Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 9, California rock band Thrice will play at 7:30 p.m. in the amphitheater.
Fairgrounds manager Dan Hults said it's a wide range of talent this year.
"Country always does well here and Randy Houser will do very well Tuesday night," Hults said. "Bret Michaels will be a big draw, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what Thrice does on Friday night. It's a little younger crowd."
Hults said Collective Soul, the Wednesday night show, could be a big draw as well. The group is billed as an American rock band, and its first big hit was a single in 1994 called "Shine" that spent eight weeks as No. 1 on the album-oriented rock music charts.
Legendary rocker Bret Michaels, who rose to fame as the frontman of Poison, has worked with Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley of KISS, Michael Anthony of Van Halen, and members of Lynyrd Skynyrd and others.
All of the concerts are free with admission to the fair, which is $10 for 13-and-older. Kids 12-and-under are free every day this year. Seniors are free until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Senior Day, and $8 the rest of the fair.
The reserved seats, which are $30 each, go on sale April 6 and will be available online only at that time.
The Douglas County Fair will run from Aug. 6-10.
