Douglas County residents are now able to create a free Emergency Health Profile to share medical information with Douglas County 911 dispatchers in the event of an emergency.
RapidSOS, the world’s first emergency response data platform, launched an initiative to help first responders gain access to critical health information during emergencies.
Phone calls leave 911 tele-communicators to rely on a limited amount of information, resulting in dispatching delays or responders arriving on the scene under-informed.
RapidSOS created an emergency response data platform that securely links data from over 350 million devices to over 4,800 Emergency Communication Centers nationwide. More than 300 million people in the U.S. are protected through this platform.
In Douglas County, it can accelerate response times and provide incident-specific information to first responders, according to a press release.
“Being able to receive a caller’s opt-in health information will aid our dispatchers in an emergency which will result in proper pre-arrival instructions and informing emergency responders,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We urge our community to create their free Emergency Health Profile and ensuring that they are able to share critical data with 911 to help save lives.”
Residents can create their free profile online entering pertinent information like name, date of birth, address, pre-existing conditions, allergies, medical notes and emergency contacts.
“Our 911 agencies and first responders do incredible work every day to keep our communities safe,” said RapidSOS Senior Director of Public Safety, Karin Marquez. “We hope that the Emergency Health Profile will provide Douglas County 911 tele-communicators and first responders with another tool to help them respond quickly and provide the appropriate care during a caller’s time of need.”
Information is associated with the individual’s phone number and is only made available to first responders when a 911 call is placed from the number to ensure data privacy.
