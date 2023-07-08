GLIDE — Hundreds of car enthusiasts perused this year’s Rat Rod Round-Up, checking out business and craft vendors, snacking on barbecue and cotton candy, surveying the car show and rocking out to live music by Velvet Whiskey on Friday evening in Glide.
The eighth annual Rat Rod Round-Up drew hundreds of attendees to its new location in Glide for a packed evening of events. The Round-Up plays host to a burnout contest, a pinup clothing competition, a mini-bike raffle and of course, the car show — open to all makes and models.
Rat Rod Round-Up has been part of Graffiti Weekend since 2016. Bryan Lane, Rat Rod Round-Up board president, said the event began mostly as a social meet before growing year after year into the gathering it is today.
“Our big thing around the Rat Rod Round-Up is that we don’t exclude anybody. It doesn’t matter what year your car is, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Honda, Chevy — we welcome everybody,” Lane said. “If you think it’s cool, bring it out and show it off.”
Lane said a huge component of the round-up is how inclusive the environment is for all ages. Without strict requirements, Lane said this event provides a more accessible entry point for younger audiences looking to dip their toes into the world of cars.
“It builds the youth,” he said. “We have to get younger people involved. Otherwise, things like this just die off.“
On top of providing multiple events as part of Rat Rod Round-Up, the nonprofit organization also provides scholarships to students committed to attending trade school as a way to keep the passion for older cars and car shows alive as the years march on. This year’s three scholarship recipients received $1,000 each to help support their ongoing work toward trade careers such as diesel mechanics, automotive technology services and electricians.
Hanna Luthy and Ahnyka Lahmann traveled from Medford to enter Luthy’s ‘56 Chevrolet Bel Air in the car show — and so the duo could participate as contestants in the pinup competition. While Luthy had entered in a different pinup competition a few years ago and left with a trophy, it was Lahmann’s first pinup contest — the two women were dressed in petticoats and victory rolls.
“This is awesome, I love it. I love all the cars,” Luthy said. “[My first experience] was good — it was the first time I’d ever done a pinup competition.”
Sitting behind a black and neon green 1930 Plymouth model U were Marvin and Cody Lagan, a father and son who had spent their lives together working on and being around cars. Cody, the son, bought the Plymouth from a friend about two years prior and after switching the red paint for green and adding his own touches, he spent last summer attending various car shows with it. Although the Lagans are no stranger to car shows, this was their first time at the Rat Rod Round-Up.
“It’s a new place for us and a new show. I’ve parked next to the same car in several shows so that’s what I like about it is seeing all the new, different things,” Cody Lagan said. “It’s like, ‘Wow, somebody went through a lot of work for that,’ and I like seeing the different ideas these people have had and all the new creations that I haven’t seen before.”
This year, the round-up moved from Oakland to Glide in response to the previous Oakland property being unavailable during Graffiti Weekend. Lane said the reaction to this move has been “enormous” from the Glide community with only positive responses being shared.
