I had the immense pleasure of working with the McFetridge Family. After weeks of stumbling around the internet looking for any information about teacher Ray McFetridge, I was lucky enough to find his son, Scott.
Scott immediately was sympathetic to my journalistic frustrations: he, too, is a news reporter. I was quickly put in touch with more of the McFetridge children and from them a sense of who their father Ray was started to form.
In the spring of 2019, I was lucky enough to sit down with Ray’s widow, Beverly. By the time the interview ended, I felt as if I knew Ray — as Janice’s teacher, as his children’s father and as Beverly’s husband. Hearing her tell stories of her family and the incredible life they had together was the highlight for me of our writing this book.
After my interview with Beverly, I couldn’t help but feel emotional — from hearing the stories and seeing the joy that Ray still brings to his family long after his death.
Working on this book has allowed me to meet and get to know the McFetridge family. This was an experience I was honored to have and will always remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.