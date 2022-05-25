WINSTON — In the era of civil unrest and cancel-culture, the Winston-Dillard community finds itself mired in controversy following a recall petition being circulated for a current school board member.
“This was behind the scenes for the last two months until we had a lot of public support,” said Johnetta Ruppert, a member of the petition group.
Jasmine Geyer has become the center of a school board firestorm in which community members have organized a recall petition over her conduct and leadership. Just last year, Geyer herself engaged in the recall process in an attempt to remove two other school board members from their positions.
“I believe in the election and recall process," Geyer said. “This is just the next step. I don’t have any issue or ill-will to people trying to express themselves.”
The Recall JG group alleges a lack of community and school board regulation understanding and the general nature of disregarding others’ thoughts and suggestions to such a degree that recall is the only option.
“They don’t like how I have been expressing things, but what I am expressing seems to resonate throughout the community,” Geyer said. “My responsibility is to the taxpayers and the parents.”
“This is all a liability and is going to get us (Winston-Dillard School District) sued,” said Ruppert.
Other expressed concerns revolved around the verbal mistreatment of teachers, other board members and community participants which resulted in the resignation of a few teachers in the Winston-Dillard School District.
“We were one of the very few districts in the state that was able to keep our schools open, but instead of being supportive of that, she just found other political agenda items to bring up at the school board meeting,” said Joan Bunch, a member of the petition group. “We have been extremely supportive of our schools as a community and now this.”
The group created a website called recallgeyer.com. The site states, "it will be hard to replace those teachers and future teaching positions if our district doesn’t do something to change the reputation that has been set."
“We are trying to retain and recruit new teachers," Geyer said. "We have a small school with a unique setting."
Geyer is looking to the future in the midst of this situation.
“I ran for school board because I feel there is not a lot of accountability for what and how children are being taught,” said Geyer. “I took this position because I wanted to be available to the community, and sometimes it seems like elected officials become less accessible after the election. I wanted to retain that accessibility.”
With the recall petition having been filed, Geyer has this message for the community:
“I am keenly aware there is a ‘right’ person for every position," she said. "If the community who elected me no longer feel that I am the right fit for the position, I will accept that without hesitation. In the interim, I will use this opportunity to reflect and work on anything I can do to better serve our community in whatever term I have left on the school board.”
Geyer was elected in 2020. She is currently serving a standard 4-year term in office. The recall group has until Aug. 1 to collect and submit the required 640 signatures in order to have the recall placed on the ballot for the November general election.
For more information on the recall visit recallgeyer.com. You can also contact Jasmine Geyer at GeyerJ@wdsd.org.
(1) comment
The person leading this abandoned her children for an unbeknownst amount of time, and she’s concerned about someone standing up for our children? Ironic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.