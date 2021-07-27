The American Red Cross will be hosting a community blood drive at The News-Review from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The drive comes during a nationwide severe blood shortage that continues to impact blood availability.
The rise in trauma cases, elective surgeries and organ transplants have contributed to the depletion of supplies. Over the last three months, the American Red Cross distributed over 75,000 blood products — more than expected — that has added to the low supply.
All blood types are needed, especially Type O, which acts as the universal donor.
There are currently 17 people registered to donate Wednesday, but 23 spots remain open, said the American Red Cross in Roseburg.
Anyone who wishes to donate can register online at the American Red Cross website. Once registered people can fill out the Rapid Pass form online.
"It is similar to the Fast Pass at Disneyland," said Val Gordon, account manager at American Red Cross Blood Services. "A donor can do their health history the day of the drive but before they come to the drive."
Once filled out, donors will receive a barcode to show at their appointment. This usually saves donors about 15 minutes on the day of their donation, Gordon said.
