Priscilla Fuentes was named the new CEO for the American Red Cross Cascades Region, which spans 42 counties throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington and serves more than 4.5 million people.
“I am honored to continue my Red Cross career here in the Cascades Region,” Fuentes said. “The Pacific Northwest truly embodies our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering, which we are able to do thanks to our incredible volunteers, donors and partners. I am grateful for this opportunity to serve in this role and look forward to continuing to support our communities throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.”
After receiving her bachelor’s in psychology from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, Fuentes made a career out of working with nonprofit organizations including time as a mentor for at-risk youth in Southern California, working in a shelter for victims of human trafficking, and a transitioning program for battered women.
Fuentes has also served in positions in previous roles within the American Red Cross organization including grants manager, major gifts officer, director of business operations and most recently as the chief operations officer for the Cascades Region.
“We are delighted to welcome Priscilla as the new CEO for the Cascades Region,” said Brad Houle, board chair of the directors for the Northwest Oregon Chapter. “In her four years as the region’s Chief Operations Officer, Priscilla helped guide critical decisions across multiple lines of service, quickly adapted our facilities to keep blood collections going during COVID and has a passion for helping those in our most vulnerable communities.”
