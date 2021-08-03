sky show

Vivid colors from a recent sunset are visible from Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard overlooking Roseburg. Smoke from nearby fires have led to some dramatic sunsets during the past several days in Douglas County. While high temperatures and haze are expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday, some respite from the heat is expected as soon as Wednesday night when 10% chance of showers are predicted. High temperatures are expected to drop from the mid 90s to 83 on Thursday and 82 on Friday.

 MIKE HENNEKE/The News-Review

Smoke from nearby fires have let to some dramatic sunsets during the past several days in Douglas County. While temperatures and haze are expected to continue Tuesday, some respite from the heat is expected as soon as Wednesday night when a 20% chance of showers are predicted. High temperatures are expected to drop from the mid 90s to 81 on Thursday and 80 on Friday.

Mike Henneke

(1) comment

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Well, it's blood-red in the morning, too.

And it's hardly a delight; it's a warning.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/is-there-scientific-valid/

