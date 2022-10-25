Douglas County Elections officials are sending out information on changes to Oregon’s districts which may result in some voters receiving two ballots.
"The number affected voters is 321 individuals," said Dan Loomis, Douglas County clerk. "We do not anticipate any issues."
Residents are asked to vote on the new ballots which correctly display the specific district voters reside in, even if they have already voted and turned in ballots. Only the new ballots will be counted.
Each of Oregon's five United States Representatives and 90 state legislators are elected from districts. District lines are redrawn every 10 years after the United States census is completed. Districts must have nearly equal populations and can not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.
With proper safeguards and check systems in place for counting ballots, there is little to no concerns from the county clerk's office regarding any election fraud or miscounted votes.
"In this case, a new bar code was issued for those 321 ballots," said Loomis. "The old bar code simply will not be accepted by our counting system."
Douglas County election officials, who said they understand this may cause some individuals to have questions or require clarification, are open to public contact at 541-440-4252.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
