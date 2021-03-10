A former Reedsport school bus driver who pled guilty to a series of sexual assaults was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.
Circuit Court Judge William A. Marshall sentenced 65-year-old Edward Owen Spalione to 360 months, the maximum allowable under sentencing guidelines. On March 3, Owen entered no contest pleas on three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and single counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.
As part of that plea agreement, several other charges were dismissed.
The attacks occurred against women on two hiking trails and in a parking lot in two separate locations north of Gardiner in Douglas County and one location one to coast in southern Lane County. The crimes occurred between Aug. 16, 2018 and April 28, 2019.
More to come.
