Just days before the midterm election on Tuesday, new information about Reedsport mayoral candidate Kevin Noel has come to light.
Noel is running against incumbent Linda McCollum who has held the position since 2015.
According to court documents, Noel has several felony and misdemeanor convictions on his record.
In a 2018 case of the Reedsport native plead guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, both felony charges. He also plead guilty to the misdemeanor charges of strangulation and menacing.
A plea was given in exchange for a deal, in which Noel received 45 days in jail and 36 months of supervised probation, according to court documents.
“I took a plea because basically my attorney said if I take this to trial and lose, I could be facing years. My cousin was terminal and I wanted to make sure I could say goodbye,” Noel said in a phone interview. “I won’t deny that I pleaded guilty but I should have taken an Alford plea.”
An Alford plea is “a guilty plea in which the defendant does not admit commission of the criminal act or asserts that he is innocent,” according to the State of Oregon Courts website. Furthermore, there must be a factual basis for this plea determined by the trial court.
According to Noel, both this case and another case in which he was charged and convicted for violation of a wildlife law or rule — a misdemeanor — are currently being appealed.
“My ex-wife is a narcissistic sociopath and didn’t like the fact that I was getting remarried and she has continued to harass me, harass my wife’s family and it’s been an ongoing contention that I refused to left affect my life,” Noel said.
Noel is serving probation which was extended last year. According to court documents, his probation was extended from three to five years due to violation of a no contact order. The estimated end of his probation is December 2023, according to court documents.
Noel said anyone wanting to hear his side of the story can give him a call.
“I figured this would come up when I decided to run. Everyone in Reedsport knows who I am, they know my reputation,” Noel said. “The whole thing is under appeal and she is under investigation for perjury.”
Noel’s ex-wife could not be reached for comment.
Erica Reynolds is the special sections Editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ereynolds@nrtoday.com.
