A man suspected of running drugs from Cottage Grove to the Coos Bay area was arrested late Friday evening while traveling through Reedsport.
Based on information from a confidential informant, Reedsport police were tipped off to a white Toyota Sequoia believed to be making the drug delivery late last week. Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a Reedsport police officer spotted the suspected Toyota and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of South 5th Street and Fir Avenue (Highway 38W) in the eastern section of town.
The officer was able to immediately identify the driver as Jesse Coleman Spencer, 38, of Eugene based on prior law enforcement contact. A second officer arrived as backup and a call was made to Reedsport officer Brent Snyder to bring K-9 "Penny" to the scene.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, "Penny" began an inspection of the Sequoia and alerted to the possible presence of drugs near the rear passenger side door.
Once a search warrant was secured, officers began to search the Toyota just after 4 a.m. Inside a black and gray duffle bag, officers found a black digital lock box which had to be pried open, according to a court document.
Officers reported locating a "large amount" of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and suspected counterfeit oxycodone, which the court document states was presumed to be fentanyl.
In total, officers seized an estimated 1.25 pounds of meth, 50 grams of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine and close to 500 of the counterfeit oxycodone pills.
Spencer was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and charged with unlawful possession of meth, heroin and cocaine. His bail was set at $500,000.
