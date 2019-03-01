REEDSPORT — On March 9, crews from the City of Reedsport will make repairs to the water mainline on 22nd Street, south of Highway 101.
These repairs require the water main to be temporarily shut down during the day. The shutdown will affect residents and businesses between 22nd and 18th Street on Elm, Dogwood, Cedar, Birch and Alder.
The interruption will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. but may extend longer depending on the conditions.
Information: Public Works Director John Stokes, 541-271-3603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.