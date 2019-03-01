REEDSPORT — On March 9, crews from the City of Reedsport will make repairs to the water mainline on 22nd Street, south of Highway 101.

These repairs require the water main to be temporarily shut down during the day. The shutdown will affect residents and businesses between 22nd and 18th Street on Elm, Dogwood, Cedar, Birch and Alder.

The interruption will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. but may extend longer depending on the conditions.

Information: Public Works Director John Stokes, 541-271-3603.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review.

Community Reporter

