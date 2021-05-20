Isolated, and at times, heavy showers dropped .16 of an inch of rain in the Umpqua Basin Wednesday, the first notable rainfall in central Douglas County has seen since May 1.
For the month of May, rain amounts at the National Weather Service's measurement station at the Roseburg Regional Airport have reached just 0.59 inches, 0.37 inches of which were recorded on May 1. The area is well behind pace to reach the 3.22 inches which fell in May 2020.
The rain comes after an upper-level low pressure pushed into northern California and settled over eastern Oregon and Nevada, pulling the precipitation onland. While this initial system did not provide much rainfall outside of isolated pockets, another low pressure system could bring more significant precipitation early next week.
"There's still some OK news," said Chad Keene, an observer with the National Weather Service in Medford. "For right now, most of the precip is going to stay east of the Cascades, but we have another low moving in Monday night into Tuesday and we're hoping will bring in some extra rain.
"I've got my fingers crossed for this system on Tuesday."
Douglas County has endured one of its driest springs in at least the last five years. After receiving more than 18 inches of rain from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, the county has received just 2.94 inches of measurable rain since.
